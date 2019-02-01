Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:
GM layoffs
A report indicates more layoffs are expected at GM.
Water main breaks
Because of the freezing temperatures water mains are at risk for breaking.
Help Me Hank
A top boss with Consumers Energy is speaking out about the companies response during the polar vortex.
Dearborn Historian
The Dearborn Historian is a magazine chronicling Dearborn's rich history.
House fire
Children playing with a lighter sparked a house fire in Pontiac.
Ice fishing
While the deep freeze has kept most of us inside for a few days there's a ton ofa ction out on Lake Saint Clair.
What's Going Around
Local doctors have seen a lot of slip and fall injuries and some frostbite.
