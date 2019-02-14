Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Dogs rescued

Dozens of dogs were rescued from inside a home in Sterling Heights.

Snowden Street

Residents on Snowden Street said they heard 6-7 shots fired.

John Dingell

Thursday's Mass was full of lighter moments, but also fond memories of Dingell's career.

Fatal bicyclist crash

Arraignment is expected Friday in the fatal hit-and-run crash in Warren on Super Bowl Sunday.

Invester fraud

A Rochester Hills man who pled guilty to stealing money from his investment clients will spend the next nine years in prison.

Wrestling

A Southgate Anderson student now has her name in the history books.

Winter Blast

If you don't think there's anything fun to do outside in the middle of February think again.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.