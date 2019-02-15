Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

President Trump

President Trump has signed a declaration of a national emergency on the border with Mexico.

Fitzgerald fatal stabbing

The alleged attacker in the fatal stabbing of a Fitzgerald High School student kept her head down in court as witnesses revealed details about the day the attack happened.

Fatal crash Warren

William Davis has been charged in the hit-and-run that killed an Eastpointe man.

John Dingell

The final goodbyes in what's been a week-long tribute to John Dingell wrapped up Friday.

Hubbel Street fire

New details are being revealed about a house fire that severely injured a mother and her two young boys.

Fatal shooting

The case against a man who allegedly shot into a vehicle during a road rage incident and killed a 3-year-old boy on the Southfield Freeway is going to trial.

Michigan State University

The meeting began with the new interim president sharing a personal message after a meeting with Nassar survivors.

Home invasion shooting

Two months after a fatal shooting a family came together in hopes of getting the killer behind bars.

Childrens art

There's a non-profit working to help break the stigma of mental health and mental illness.

Pothole tech

Potholes are a problem Michigan residents face often.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.