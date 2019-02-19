Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Taylor City Hall

The FBI task force is also executing search warrants at Mayor Rock Sollars home Tuesday as well as at least one other home or office outside of Taylor.

Troy man in court

Police said a man from Troy beat his aunt to death with a dumbbell.

Warren police officer

A Warren police officer is on paid administrative leave accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a teenage girl.

Berkley cannabis meeting

The city of Berkley is holding a town hall meeting over a potential ban on recreational cannabis shops.

Detroit Fire Department

The Detroit Fire Department takes the time to recognize those who go above and beyond.

Kent County

Investigators in Kent County are working to find a scene connected to the deaths of 3 children and a woman.

Jussie Smollett

Multiple reports said producers of the Fox show Empire have cut actor Jussie Smollett out of future episodes.

Hidden treasures

Steve Garagiola is setting out to find what collectables are really worth.

