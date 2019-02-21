Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Mass shooting plans

A Detroit man was arrested in Ohio after he posted to social media that he was "planning a massive shooting real soon."

Jussie Smollett

Actor Jussie Smollett just had a bond hearing as he faces a charge of filing a false police report.

Suspicoius death

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Ann Arbor.

Attorney General

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel is making big changes and moving forward on some major cases.

Robert Carmack

A businessman Robert Carmack was supposed to come face to face with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan but the mayor did not show up in court.

Neighborhood investment

The bank announced another $15 million pledge to help spur business growth in Detroit neighborhoods.

Heart of Detroit

It's just a weekly meeting at a coffee shop but for the people who attend it's so much more.

Driving

It's a difficult situation realizing someone you love or care about should no longer be driving. Many seniors are safe drivers, but what happens when that begins to change?

