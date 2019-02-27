Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Imlay City fire

Authorities in Imlay City held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the mobile home fire that killed four children and left three other people injured.

Cohen testimony

President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen testified Wednesday.

DPD officer fired

Chief James Craig said the officer who posted a racist video to Snapchat isn't just fired but that he wants prosecutors to press criminal charges.

FCA plant

When Mayor Duggan announced FCA's new assembly plant there was still one big part of the plan that was up in the air.

Detroit shooting

Police are investigating a shooting.

Affordable housing

An army veteran who currently stays at the Volunteers of America is excited to move into a new apartment.

Jazz fest

A unique opportunity for some DPSCD students, as seasoned jazz musicians stop by to offer some mentoring.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.