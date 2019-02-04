Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (Watch the episode above):

General Motors acknowledges start of 4,000 layoffs of salaried workers

General Motors has acknowledged the beginning of its plan to lay off 4,000 white-collar workers.

New Haven basketball coach charged with having sex with 17-year-old girl in his car

The varsity girls basketball coach at New Haven High School has been charged with having sex with a 17-year-old player, officials announced.

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident in Warren

Police said a cyclist in his 50s was hit crossing Groesbeck at 10 Mile around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Residents upset about foul odor from Marathon oil refinery in Detroit

Residents in several Metro Detroit communities this past weekend could smell a foul odor being emitted from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation's refinery in Detroit.

World Cancer Day: Ways to reduce your risk of cancer

Dr. McGeorge has ways you can reduce your risks of getting cancer.

