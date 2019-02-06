Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News:

John Dingell

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said she and her husband have entered a "new phase" in their lives as the Associated Press reports John Dingell is receiving hospice care.

Wyandotte murder

Police in Wyandotte said they're investigating the towns first murder since 2008.

Melvindale man murdered

Police said a woman murdered and dismembered her boyfriend in Melvindale and thens cattered his remains along I-75 in Ohio.

Paul Whelan

Pual Whelan's family is asking for the U.S. government to take action.

Car rental

Executive Car Rental has the attention of the attorney general and the Better Business Bureau.

Michigan roads

The new director of MDOT said a lot more money is needed to fix the roads.

Special Olympics

A winter blast polar plunge will benefit the Special Olympics of Michigan.

Sitting survey

A new survey highlights how much Americans are sitting down on the job and at home.

Drip facilities

It used to be Gatorade and Advil to help cure a bad hangover but there's a new option popping up in Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.