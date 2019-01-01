Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Russia detains Novi man

A US citizen and corporate security director detained in Russia on accusations of spying is a retired Marine who was in Moscow for a wedding, his twin brother said Tuesday.

Whitmer swearing in

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer took the oath of office Tuesday morning after being elected as Michigan's 49th governor.

Dearborn pharmacy

A Dearborn pharmacist is facing serious consequences on allegations of prescribing medication to dead people.

Minimum wage

The minimum wage is set to gup up 20 cents this year, but that's not as big a jump as some people were hoping.

Winter tips for your home

As the temperatures go down your energy bills go up.

Growing lungs

Researchers could be getting closer to growing new human organs in a lab.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.