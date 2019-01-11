Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Rochester teacher
A former Rochester High School teacher was arraigned on charges Friday morning for allegedly having sex with multiple students.
Deadly stabbing
New information into a deadly stabbing in Hazel Park.
Fake adoption agency
A Macomb County woman is facing federal wire fraud charges in connection to running an unlicensed adoption agency.
Costco smash and grab
We're getting our first look at dashcam video of a police chase moments after a jewelry heist at Costco in Commerce Township.
What's Going Around
Local flu cases are climbing and another contagious illness has the state concerned too.
DTE rescue
Jay Elias bought a duplex that is in desperate need of repair.
Jayme Closs
It's not often you hear about police officers shaking with excitement as they talk about a missing person's case. The story of Jayme Closs is tragic, but she's alive.
Plymouth ice fest
The Plymouth Ice Festival kicks off this weekend.
Train station
We've added a new skycam to our array of cameras around town.
