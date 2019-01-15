Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Murder sentencing

The family of a murdered mother confronted the killer in court.

Ford Volkswagen

Ford and Volkswagen announced they're forming an alliance to help create the cars and trucks of the future.

Boil water advisory

About two days after a water main break in Detroit the city has given the all clear to use water again.

Stolen artifact

An essential piece of Detroit history is back where it belongs.

Restaurant

New retaurants open up all the time in Detroit but this one is extra special.

Barr confirmation

Attorney General nominee grilled over Meuller's Russia probe on capitol hill.

Sickle cell

There's been a breakthrough for treating sickle cell disease.

Sears deals

The fate of Sears is still being decided right now as the 126 year old retailer continues to hang on by a thread.

Tigers announcer

He has held pretty much every single job a Detroit sports broadcaster can have.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.