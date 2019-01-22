Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Pothole repair

Crews closed down part of the freeway Tuesday morning, only allowing cars to use one lane while they worked on road repairs.

Duggan property

Detroit property values jumped by 12 percent.

Russia detains Novi man

Paul Whelan, the US citizen accused of spying in Russia, was found in possession of classified material when he was arrested in Moscow, according to his state-appointed lawyer.

Help Me Hank

Anyone who travels is likely concerned about how the government shutdown will affect security lines and their flight.

Dog rescue investigation

An investigation is growing into the No Dogs Left Behind shelter.

Etiquette classes

There are etiquette classes for kids in Birmingham.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.