Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Government shutdown

President Trump announced a short-term deal to reopen government after 35-day shutdown.

3-year-old shot

A family is heartbroken after the shooting death of a boy on the Southfield Freeway.

Sexual assault charges

Clawson police have charged a dance studio owner with criminal sexual conduct.

Paul Whelan

Paul Whelan is a Novi man who was charged in Russia on accusations of being a spy.

Hamilton tickets

The Broadway musical "Hamilton" is coming to Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.