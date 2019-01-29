Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Water main concerns

Concerns have been raised about water mains.

Extreme cold

Bundle up, it's cold outside.

Adopted dog killed

Utica police and the Michigan Humane Society are pleading for clues after an adopted dog was found dead.

Royal Oak fireworks

Royal Oak City Council is weighing in on changes to the rules for fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Facetime glitch

A bug in Apple's Facetime app might allow a caller to hear you through your phone even if you don't answer the call.

Extreme cold, CPS

Two teen boys were hospitalized for frostbite.

Zoo cold

Workers at the Detroit Zoo are working to make sure every single animal is safe.

Roger Stone arraignment

A polical operative and friend of President Trump pleaded not guilty to several charges filed against him.

Coats for students

As cold as it is outside it's hard to image that there are children without coats in Metro Detroit.

Too much screen time

Kids ages two to five should only have one hour of screen time per day.

