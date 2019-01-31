Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 31, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy is asking people to turn their heat down to 65 degrees or less to conserve energy.

Gov. Whitmer on Consumers Energy

Michigan residents have been asked to turn down the heat to 65 degrees or less because of a concern that Consumers Energy wouldn't be able to keep up with the demand.

No heat Warren

Residents at an apartment complex in Warren first had to deal with no heat and now are dealing with a pipe that burst.

DPD comments

Detroit police Chief James Craig said he's not troubled, he's angry about an officer who posted a "racially insensitive" Snapchat after having a woman's car towed because of expired registration.

Adopted dog killed

A man appeared in court and was cahrged with torturing and killing an adopted dog named Sterling.

Gas warning

Warren mayor Jim Fouts is revealing just how close we were to a total shutdown of the natural gas system in Macomb County.

Thermostat wars

What temperature do you normallys et your thermostat during the winter?

Deliveries in the cold

Deliveryd rivers are scrambling in the bitter cold.

Help Me Hank

Filing your taxes can be time-consuming and down-right confusing.

Temperature swings

The cold is having an impact at local hospitals.

