Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 7, 2019

Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Family killed

Visitation will begin for the Northville family of five killed while driving home from Florida.

Jason Dalton

The Uber driver accused of going on a shooting rampage in Kalamazoo has pleaded guilty to all counts against him.

Russia detains Novi man

New information in the arrest of a Novi man in Russia, facing charges of espionage.

Fake auto insurance

Police said people are trying to get away with using fake proof of insurance certificates.

Commutes

The pain may be over for commuters on I-696, but there's still a lot more work that needs to be done.

Domestic violence

The Roseville Police Department decided to use a cruiser to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Kevin Spacey

Actor Kevin Spacey was in court Monday. He's is charged with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket bar in the summer of 2016.

Good Health

According to the CDC, the flu is on the rise in much of the country.

