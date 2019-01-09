Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Detroit police
The Detroit police have launched an investigation after a video surfaced.
Macomb County
A warning tonight from the Macomb County Health Department about a scam targeting the elderly.
Rescue
Detroit police and first responders were especially ready when they got a frantic 911 call a few days ago.
Fraser sinkhole
The Macomb County Public Works office hired a national expert and found that the Fraser sinkhole was an accident that could have been avoided.
Kowalski
For the family of Jerome Kowalski this was a development 10 years in the making.
Worst roads
According to a new study Michigan has the worst roads in the country.
Medical marijuana
A study found that more than half of medical marijuana users are driving under the influence of marijuana.
Ice carvers
A look at ice carvers.
