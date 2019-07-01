Local 4 News at 5 -- July 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Reckless driving

Police said multiple cars were identified in connection with a reckless driving video that was shared on social media.

House fire

A mother of seven is reaching out after a devastating fire.

No air conditioning

Help Me Hank is working to help seniors who said they're living with rats and no air conditioning in their apartment building.

Recycling program

Harper Woods is cutting curbside recycling.

Drive sober

MSP are sending a clear message ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Don't drink and drive.

Summer sleep

Is the rising heat making it hard to sleep?

Fake reviews

Some online reviews can sound almost too good to be true, because they are.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.