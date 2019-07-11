Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Coney shooting

A court hearing was held Thursday in a shooting.

MacKenzie Street shooting

Brand new questions surrounding the prime suspect in a triple shooting and why he was even on the streets in the first place.

Equipment theft

An urban farm on Detroit's east side dedicated to lifting up the community needs help.

Heavenly Sloan

Heavenly Sloan was reported missing by her parents on July 6 after she didn't come home to the Cincinnati area after a trip.

Gulf Storm

Tropical storm Barry is already causing big problems along the gulf coast.

Jack White

The push to restore a key piece of Detroit history got a big boost Thursday thanks to Detroit native Jack White.

Pistons

When the Pistons moved back to Detroit they promised to do much more than just play basketball.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.