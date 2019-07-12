Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Husband kills wife

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday for fatally shooting his wife after mistaking her for an intruder.

LGBTQ murder

A Detroit man is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder on suspicion of shooting two men during a robbery attempt because they were gay.

Dog mauling

A neighborhood in Highland Park is on alert after a man was bitten by a dog.

Willie Burton arrest

New fallout after a Detroit police commissioner was in handcuffs and removed from a meeting over facial recognition technology.

Biker fundraiser

A local police department is rallying around a 5-year-old girl and her family after a motorcycle plowed into them after fireworks.

Mackenzie shooting

The prosecutor's said the shooting happened because Daryl Michael Edwards was rejected by his ex-girlfriend.

What's going around

The heat is causing a lot of problems this week.

