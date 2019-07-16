Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

2-year-old found

A 2-year-old girl was located after being missing for more than 24 hours.

Suspected serial killer in court

Deangelo Martin, the man called a person of interest in the murders of two women found in vacant houses was back in court on charges in connection with a separate case.

President Trump

Rashida Tlaib is speaking to Local 4 about tweets President Trump sent out.

Apollo 11 exhibit

On July 16, 1969 500 million people tuned in to watch Apollo 11.

Equipment theft

Recovery Park is a nonprofit that does good by helping clean up neighborhoods and employing former prisoners to help rehabilitate them.

Amazon Prime day scam

Amazon Prime deals continue to roll out and the scammers are moving in.

Community health fair

At Eastern Market it was less about selling fresh produce and more about getting Detroiters to take a fresh look at their health.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.