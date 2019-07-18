Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Dangerous heat

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for multiple Metro Detroit counties.

Woman in custody

A woman in her late 70's is in police custody after taking a dispute with her neighbor to a violent level.

Highland Park water

After discovering elevated lead levels in tap water at nine homes the city of Highland Park is workign to head off problems.

Expunge marijuana convictions

A Detroit state representative wants to expunge all marijuana related convictions now that the drug is legalized.

Board of Police Commissioners

Facial recognition technology is a topic so controversial it landed a Detroit police commissioner in handcuffs at a meeting last week.

Hyperbaric chamber

An animal hospital in Woodhaven is the only one in the state to have a cutting edge tool that's saving the lives of countless animals.

