Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Democratic debates

It's night one of the Democratic debates. Ten candidates will face off Tuesday night in Detroit, with a second round of 10 taking the stage Wednesday night.

Fatal beating arrest

A 23-year-old man who is charged with open murder in connection with the fatal beating of Tyler Jordan Wingate, 24, has been taken into custody, the Detroit Police Department confirmed.

Fire rescue

We're getting a first-hand look at a daring rescue made by police in Westland.

Pet cemetery

People who laid their pets to rest in a pet cemetery are now having to retrieve their pets or lose them.

Capital One breach

Millions of credit card users are a little nervous after hearing about a massive data breach at Capital One.

Great Lakes drownings

The number of drowning deaths on Lake Michigan have increased by 80 percent.

Larry Nassar

The U.S. Congress is making moves to address the Larry Nassar scandal.

Debate recognition

Many of the presidential candidates are trying to make a splash and get some name recognition.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.