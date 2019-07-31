Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 31, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Democratic debates
It's night two of the Democratic debates that are being held in Detroit.
Fatal beating
Sources tell Local 4 that the suspect accused of beating a Berkley man to death after a car crash in Detroit has confessed to police.
Car into house
A homeowner said a driver was having a medical emergency when he slammed into his Eastpointe home overnight.
Officials from several law enforcement agencies are exhuming bodies at a Plymouth cemetery, looking for DNA in a search for unidentified Detroit homicide victims.
Bush trimming fight
Neighbors are in trouble with the law after an argument over bush trimming.
Juul investigation
The vaping giant is facing an investigation into it's marketing techniques.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.