Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 31, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Democratic debates

It's night two of the Democratic debates that are being held in Detroit.

Fatal beating

Sources tell Local 4 that the suspect accused of beating a Berkley man to death after a car crash in Detroit has confessed to police.

Car into house

A homeowner said a driver was having a medical emergency when he slammed into his Eastpointe home overnight.

Homicide remains

Officials from several law enforcement agencies are exhuming bodies at a Plymouth cemetery, looking for DNA in a search for unidentified Detroit homicide victims.

Bush trimming fight

Neighbors are in trouble with the law after an argument over bush trimming.

Juul investigation

The vaping giant is facing an investigation into it's marketing techniques.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.