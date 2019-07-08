Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Roseville flooding

An emergency was declared over flash floods in Roseville.

St. Clair Shores gunman update

Tonight Local 4 is getting a clearer picture of what happened during a 30-hour standoff in Saint Clair Shores.

Dumpster rescue

After sitting in the same place for months, a dumpster became a nuisance for one Detroit neighborhood.

Charter Commission

A video shows commission board member Nicole Small trying to grab a gavel from Board Chair Carol Weaver.

Epstein charges

A billionaire businessman is facing allegations of sex trafficking young teens.

No A/C

Residents at a senior high rise in midtown finally getting relief after their air conditioning was broken.

Tick bite

There's a tick that can make you allergic to red meat if you're bitten by it.

Veterans court

Veterans often struggle when they come back home and are overlooked.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.