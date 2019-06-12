Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Serial killer

A Macomb County mother is stepping forward and sharing the details of her daughter's attack.

Marygrove college closing

After 92 years in Detroit Marygrove college will close at the end of this year.

Flint assembly

General Motors has announced a major investment int he city of Flint.

DPD rescue

Two Detroit police officers are being credited for saving a man's life.

EMU employee

Michael Pickerrell, who works in the dean's office, has pleaded guilty to financial crimes. He also admitted to police that he set up secret cameras to catcha person he had ac rush on in intimate acts.

Home burglarized

A quadriplegic man needs help after something very dear to him was taken.

Blood donors

The Red Cross said the summer months are one of the most challenging times of the year to meet the need for blood.

Bar closing

A beloved Melvindale bar is getting ready to close for good after 65 years in business.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.