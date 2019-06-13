Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Flint water investigation

Prosecutors say they’re dismissing all criminal charges against eight people in the Flint water scandal and starting the investigation over again.

Serial killer investigation

A Detroit community is commenting on the serial killer investigation.

Security officers strike

Security guards took to the streets in downtown Detroit looking to improve working conditions.

President Trump

President Trump is facing criticism after new comments about his willingness to accept damaging information from foreign countries on political opponents.

Detroit events

Detroit has been a great host to a number of big events over the years.

Pool

Having a pool was on her families wish list but it's been almost a year and they're still waiting to enjoy it.

Heart of Detroit

A well-known Detroit artist is using her passion to help kids.

Summer back pain

With all the rain we've had people have been mowing lawns and sprucing up their yards.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.