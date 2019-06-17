Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Aretha Franklin estate

The future of Aretha Franklin's estate still remains a complex topic. Lawyers for several family members went back and forth Monday about who should bein charge of the estate.

Serial killer

The city and residents are working to board up unsecured vacant homes in Detroit.

Flooding

Neighbors are rushing to get sand bags in place after high water at the mouth of the Detroit River started reaching over sea walls.

Autonomous interiors

One of Metro Detroit's largest automotive suppliers unveiled what cars could look like ten years from now.

Gym owner arrest

A gym owner said it was racial profiling that led police to barge into his gym with guns drawn and falsely arrest him for robbing a bank.

Teacher of the year

A woman who spent twenty years teaching in the Detroit school district got the surprise of a lifetime.

