Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Kalamazoo murder

Searchers pulled the bodies of a woman and her 9-year-old twin daughters from the water after she intentionally drove a car carrying them into a southwestern Michigan river, authorities said Tuesday.

Flooding tickets

People living along the canals on Ashland near the Grosse Pointe border said the city is only adding to their frustrations. They said they're receiving tickets because of the water.

Duggan FCA

When Fiat Chrysler announced a massive new assembly plant on Detroit's east side they also made an important commitment. Detroit residents would get the first crack at the new jobs that come along with it.

Kid identity

You do everything you can to keep your children safe but there's one crime targeting children that happens without warning and can go unnoticed for years.

Hit-and-run

Leonard Ross was struck and killed crossing 8 Mile Road near Wyoming Avenue on May 25, 2018. Today his family is pleading for the driver that killed him to come forward.

President Trump

President Trump is leaving Washington for Florida where he is expected to formally launch his 2020 campaign.

Healthy brain

Is your lifestyle helping or hurting your pain? June is alzheimer's and brain awareness month.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.