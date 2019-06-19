Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Backyard arrest

A man on drugs was dancing, hitting himself in the face and yelling at himself in an Oakland County backyard before purposely driving into a deputy's patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

Robbery attempt

A man just walking down the street in Warren was ambushed by four masked men with guns.

Detroit shooting

A regular at a Detroit coney island restuarant was shot after customers became irrate that fried mushrooms weren't on the menu.

Motor city match

The Motor City Match program has helped spur new small businesses in Detroit with the help of federal funding but right now taht funding is cut off while feds review whether the money was used in the right way.

Telephone pole rescue

A phone pole snapped in half under the harsh winter weather we had and Help Me Hank was sent out to find a solution to the problem.

Lessons from 9/11

It's been eighteen years since the four coordinated terrorist attacks on our country. Many remember that day, but some were not born yet, which means teaching history takes on a whole new meaning.

No violence day

Activists are calling for a day without violence.

Stressful job

Does your job make you feel mentally exhausted by the end of the day? That could have some implications for your health, especially if you're a woman.

AGT Choir

They brought down the house last night on America's Got Talent -- the Detroit youth vhoir took the stage and earned that coveted golden buzzer.

