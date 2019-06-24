Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

2019 Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River

Thousands of people will gather at the riverfront to grab prime viewing areas for the 2019 Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River.

Crash at Barton

A deadly crash shut down EB M-14 at I-94 and the aftermath of the crash might be affecting the nearby Huron River.

Electrocuted man revived

A man was hit by a pwoer line, electrocuted and had no vital signs when hew as rushed to a hospital. However, he survived.

Dominican Republic travel

Can Help Me Hank save a local couple's anniversary trip?

Coughing fit

A young mother had a stroke and doctors believe a coughing fit was to blame.

Graduation party

Detroit Lions star Darius Slay made a surprise appearance at a Howell graduation party.

