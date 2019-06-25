Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Grosse Pointe
The Grosse Pointe school board voted Monday night to close two schools.
Highland Park
A man turned himself in to Highland Park police after allegeldy holding his girlfriend hostage for hours overnight.
Whitmer budget
Between the roads and the schools there is plenty in Michigan that needs to be fixed.
Nathaniel Abraham
He was convincted of murder when he was just 11 years old and Tuesday he was sent back to prison on drug charges.
Cellphone cleaners
How often do you clean your phone?
Weight loss surgery
Weight loss surgery is usually seen as a last resort for treating obesity but some experts argue it's an effective tool that isn't used often enough.
Rocket Mortgage
With a total of $7.3 million up for grabs this week's Rocket Mortgage classic is serious business.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.