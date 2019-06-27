Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Police said a second child was found suffering from abuse at a motel where a 5-year-old girl was found not breathing this week in Redford Township.
Detroit water
DWSD is investing $500 million to upgrade Detroit's water and sewer systems.
Line 5 lawsuit
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Enbridge had just 30 days to strike a deal on Line 5, or she would sue to shut it down. A lawsuit has been filed to do just that.
Rocket Mortgage Classic
For the first time ever a PGA tour event is underway in Detroit.
Car fire
A woman from Ohio is wondering if an e-cigarette is the reason her car caught on fire int he parking lot of a travel center.
Debate
Democratic candidates will face off in part two of the first round of debates.
Facial recognition
Detroit police are considering a security upgrade that includes controversial facial recognition technology.
Identity theft
A worried-sick mother on Detroit's east side fears her son's identity was stolen by a man she trusted.
Heart of Detroit
A group of friend's on a mission to help the homeless.
Pool safety
Pools can be a danger. Statistics indicate that a child drowns in a backyard pool everyday.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.