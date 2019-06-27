Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Child killed

Police said a second child was found suffering from abuse at a motel where a 5-year-old girl was found not breathing this week in Redford Township.

Detroit water

DWSD is investing $500 million to upgrade Detroit's water and sewer systems.

Line 5 lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Enbridge had just 30 days to strike a deal on Line 5, or she would sue to shut it down. A lawsuit has been filed to do just that.

Rocket Mortgage Classic

For the first time ever a PGA tour event is underway in Detroit.

Car fire

A woman from Ohio is wondering if an e-cigarette is the reason her car caught on fire int he parking lot of a travel center.

Debate

Democratic candidates will face off in part two of the first round of debates.

Facial recognition

Detroit police are considering a security upgrade that includes controversial facial recognition technology.

Identity theft

A worried-sick mother on Detroit's east side fears her son's identity was stolen by a man she trusted.

Heart of Detroit

A group of friend's on a mission to help the homeless.

Pool safety

Pools can be a danger. Statistics indicate that a child drowns in a backyard pool everyday.

