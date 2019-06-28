Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Home invasion

A father told police his 12-year-old son was sexually assaulted during a home invasion.

Homicide Ann Arbor

The man convicted of killing a retired University of Michigan professor learned his sentenced in court.

Community meeting

When Flint water prosecutors dropped all criminal charges int he case it did not go over well with residents.

Paul Whelan

It's been six months since Novi native Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow on cahrges of espionage.

Free pepper spray

Two female bartenders in Hamtramck have come up with an interesting way to help keep women safe.

Run

The runners who created We Run three-one-three have a simple motto, connect, run, build.

Democratic debate

What you missed in the two nights of Democratic debates.

Wave Project

There's a group of friends on a mission to help the homeless.

Drone Hantz

A community on Detroit's east side is bouncing back.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.