Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

School employee allegations

A school employee was removed and parents are making assault allegations.

Brighton murder-suicide

Police in Brighton now believe it was an apparant murder-suicide that took the lives of a mother and her young daughter.

SKL events

With the flood of misinformation being spread online and on social media it's more than ever to teach kids how to tell the difference.

Investigation

A woman is sharing her families story because she not only needs help but believes there are many families with autistic children going through the same thing.

Detroit writing room

There's a brand new place in Downtown Detroit aimed at tuning out the noise and sparking real creativity.

Tremors disappear

There's a different option to help make tremors stop.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.