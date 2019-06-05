Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Police investigating possible serial killer

Authorities are investigating a potential serial killer and rapist, believed to be targeting sex workers on Detroit's east side.

Triple murder

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in a triple murder.

Measles outbreak

We have an update from health officials regarding the measles outbreak that started earlier this year.

Mega millions winner

There's a lotto player that has about a million reasons to be happy after buying a million dollar winner from a gas station in Clinton Township.

Lake Erie lake levels

People living in Monroe County are dealing with record-high water levels.

Sal Cipriano

We have a rare and exclusive look at Sal Cipriano's recovery.

Soldier award

As we pause tomorrow to remember the lives lost on D-Day it's also a reminder of all the brave men and women who put their lives on the line on the battlefield.

Preventing knee pain

Knee pain is the second most common cause of chronic pain.

