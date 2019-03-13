Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. is issuing an "emergency order" grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft after the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash.

White Boy Rick

A new push to get White Boy Rick out of prison for the first time in over three decades.

College cheating

Actress Lori Loughlin turns herself in to face charges in an admissions scandal.

Alleged priest abuse

An activist is claiming the Detroit archdiocese is dragging its feet in exposing pedophile priests.

Manafort sentenced

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was ordered Wednesday to serve an additional 43 months on federal conspiracy charges, bringing his total sentence between two federal courts to 7.5 years in twin cases stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Deadly firebombing

A man was killed in an apparent firebombing at the Blue Star Lounge.

UAW collective bargaining

UAW leaders are getting tough ahead of critical contract negotiations on the horizon.

Rapid preeclampsia test

There's a new test to help identify a common and dangerous condition.

Detroit schools chess

At Bates Academy on Detroit's west side chess is serious business.

