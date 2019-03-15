Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Shiawassee County

Authorities say two tornadoes swept through mid-Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to thousands.

New Zealand shooting

There was a deadly Mosque shooting in New Zealand after a self-proclaimed racist carried out a mass shooting killing 49 people.

Detroit officer hospital assault

Video was shown in court of a Detroit police Corporal allegedly assaulting a patient inside a Detroit receiving hospital.

I-75 Ramps

Southbound I-75 ramps are closing at I-75 and 14 Mile Road.

Tire house

A blighted home and a ton of tires took over a property creating big concerns for those living nearby.

Dearborn PD major crime

Police said a mother put something in her boyfriend's juice to make him sick after they got into an argument.

Spring break

Millions of Americans are heading out on spring break vacations.

Match day

It's a moment that took years of non-stop work and hundreds of thousands of dollars but today is the big payoff.

