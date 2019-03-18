Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above):

Mother demanding answers after school employee drives daughter home without permission

A local mother is irate after a school employee drove her daughter home without her permission.

Democratic presidential candidates stop in Michigan

The election is still more than a year away, but election season is well underway.

Former UAW official Norwood Jewell charged in labor conspiracy

Former UAW vice president Norwood Jewell with conspiracy to violate federal labor laws.

Apartment owners, city of Southfield square off over building conditions

The owners of Sapphire Apartments and the city of Southfield squared off in court over the building's condition.

Good Health: Daily asprin no longer recommended

A daily dose of asprin to prevent heart attacks or strokes in most adults is no longer recommended.

Waterford woman killed, husband arrested in apparent murder-suicide attempt

Police in Waterford Township are investigating a suspected murder and attempted suicide.

Man fatally shot in parking lot outside Roseville apartments

The victim, identified as Lawrence Faller, had suffered two gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a few hours later.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.