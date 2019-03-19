Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit police

A Detroit police corporal was found guilty of assaulting a woman at a hospital.

Core report

A local organization is claiming racism withing the Detroit Police Department is bigger than what Detroit police Chief Craig is saying.

Bowling assault

A man charged with throwing a bowling ball at a bowling alley employee in Roseville learned how long he will be behind bars.

Michael Fulmer

There's already some trouble on the horizon for the Tigers.

Towing practices

Towing has been causing trouble in Detroit.

Boat Club

The Edison Boat Club is asking members to volunteer 15 hours a year to help keep the place up.

Fibromyalgia test

Fibromyalgia is hard to diagnose and hard to treat but there's been a break through that could make it easier.

Detroit Fire Department

A group of Detroit firefighters were reocngized for putting their lives on the line tos ave af ather and his young son.

