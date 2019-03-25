Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Chief Craig

Detroit Police Chief Craig is outraged over a "Sambo Award."

Detroit

The eastern Market "Detroit Versus Everybody" store is targeted by thieves and they were caught on camera.

Alleged assault

An elected official from Pittsburgh said Detroit poilce assaulted her.

Mueller fallout

Robert Mueller's conclusion of no collusion is seen by the persident's backers as total vindication.

Unclutter

Are you ready to unclutter your life?

Measles preparedness

Measles has been confirmed in Oakland County.

Gas prices

Gas prices are rising.

Books

This year's Bookstock, a massive annual event where you can buy used books at a low cost.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.