Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

L. Brooks Patterson

Oakland County executive L. Brooks Patterson announced he's fighting cancer and told voters what that means for his long political career.

Tracking measles

Oakland County health officials have confirmed 18 cases of measles.

Jussie Smollett

All charges against the "Empire" actor were dropped.

Apartment building fire

A 22-year-old man has been formally charged in the firebombing of a Detroit apartment complex.

Nassar complaint

Meridian Township released a report shedding light on how township police mishandled a sexual assault complaint filed against Larry Nassar in 2004.

MDOT

If you take I-94 through Wayne County this summer is not going to be easy.

Drive chip putt

It's the course that's on every single golfer's bucket list.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.