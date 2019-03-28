Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

WOW Airlines

WOW Airlines is bankrupt and has canceled all flights.

Drug Smuggler

An accused drug smuggler skipped court after posting a $200 bond.

President Trump

President Trump will hold a rally in Grand Rapids Thursday.

Incinerator shutdown

There were considerably fewer garbage haulers making their way to Detroit's east side Thursday after the Detroit incinerator abrubptly closed down.

Insurance hike

Starting in July Michigan drivers will be spending even more money on car insurance.

Baseball injury

Baseball is official back and players of all ages will soon be taking the field.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.