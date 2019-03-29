Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Troy arrest
Troy police said they arrested a man for drunk driving. He had two flat tires, damage to his car and wasn't wearing pants.
Stolen bus
Video shows a green Wayne State bus being stolen from a gas station on Detroit's east side.
WOW Air
A group of Downriver teens stranded in Poland after WOW Air suddenly shut down aren't getting home anytime soon.
MSU Vs. LSU
Spartan fans are hoping for a win in MSU's Sweet 16 game.
I-94 weekend closure
The massive project to update I-94 kicks off in just a couple of hours.
Measles shot
Firefighters and EMT's are often the first piont of contact when someone is sick and today members of the Southfield Fire Department are working to protect themselves against the measles.
Big Sean
Big Sean is a big deal in the city of Detroit.
What's Going Around
Many doctors are still reporting a lot of flu cases.
