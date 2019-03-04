Local 4 News at 5 -- March 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Local 4 News at 5:

Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will unveil her first budget Tuesday. Whitmer wants to hike the gas tax to pay to fix the state's roads.

Reconstruction on I-75 in Oakland County

Segment two of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County has been rescheduled to begin Friday, officials announced.

Judge Kahlilia Davis

Judge Kahlilia Davis has been removed from presiding over cases at 36th District Court in Downtown Detroit after refusing to use video equipment to create a record of cases, officials said.

