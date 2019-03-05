Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above):

Michigan AG announces murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a premeditated first-degree murder charge Tuesday in the Danielle Stislicki missing case.

Michigan governor's plan to fix roads would make fuel taxes highest in US

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Tuesday for nearly tripling Michigan’s per-gallon gasoline tax to make it the highest in the nation in order to reverse the deteriorating condition of the roads.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to deliver State of the City

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver the State of the City on Tuesday night.

Man sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed sergeant jogging in Hines Park

A Detroit man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for a hit-and-run that killed a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant while he was jogging this past summer at Hines Park in Westland.

Highland Park police getting pay raise

For years, Highland Park police have been some of the lowest paid officers.

