Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above):

Man arraigned on murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case

A man who is in prison for an attack on a jogger in Hines Park was arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge in connection to the case of Danielle Stislicki, who vanished more than two years ago.

Man who murdered Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss sentenced to 36-60 years in prison

A man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in the deadly shooting of a Detroit police officer last year.

Family Dollar will close nearly 400 stores

Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year — one of many big changes the discount retailer hopes will help reverse its fortunes.

Man who helped stop brutal dog attack in Detroit shares story

A man who jumped in to help when he saw a dog attacking a mail carrier shares his story.

Former Michigan state senator Virgil Smith tells his side

Virgil Smith is speaking out after he went from politician to criminal.

FDA approves ketamine-like nasal spray for depression

The FDA approved esketamine for treatment-resistant depression; the drug is the chemical cousin of ketamine, the powerful anesthetic that has been used illegally as the club drug Special K.

R-Kelly delivers explosive interview

In his first interview since being charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse, R-Kelly shouted his innocence.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.