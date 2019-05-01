Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Dearborn Heights flooding
Firefighters recued residents who were trapped by floods in Dearborn Heights.
Flooding
Mayor Duggan is asking for vulunteers to help fill sandbags to help stop flooding.
Spranger investigation
Ousted Macomb County Treasurer Karen Spranger has been formally charged with larceny.
Parents shot
Detroit police said an argument over a car ended with a man shooting both of his parents and killing his father.
Dearborn Heights flooding
People aren't just dealing with flooded basements, there's water everywhere and some people have nowhere to live.
Mueller testimony
The battle over what was really in the Robert Mueller report is still red hot on capitol hill.
Crestwood
The future is extremely bright for a group of young men and women in Dearborn Heights.
Eco vs. Regular cleaners
What type of soap do you use?
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.