Local 4 News at 5 -- May 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Fatal crash 7 Mile Road and Coyle Street

We have more information on a fatal crash at 7 Mile Mile Road and Coyle Street in Detroit.

Semi crash involving three cars

We have an update on a massive crash that shut down US 23 for four hours Wednesday out in Northfield Township.

Police raid home of Eric Smith

A Macomb County Commissioner is sharing her concerns over a new request from Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Oakland County police awards

We're hearing for the first time from an Oakland County deputy who was hurt so badly in a incident many didn't think he would survive.

'Jimmy the Snitch' is out of prison

He was sentenced to 50 to 250 years in prison for taking party in a fatal robbery in 1986 but now he's a free man, released early for his efforts to fight crime from behind bars.

Decline in birth rates

Researchers are noticing a decline in birth rates.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.