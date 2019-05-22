Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Large explosion in Detroit neighborhood

A lawn mower sliced through a propane tank hidden in tall grass, causing an explosion that rocked a neighborhood and blew out a family's windows on Detroit's west side. The blast happened Wednesday morning near Manor and West Chicago streets.

Juwan Howard as head basketball coach

The University of Michigan has reportedly hired former Fab Five great Juwan Howard as the new head basketball coach, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. The deal is for five years, Goodman reports.

Mental Health Day

Where do you start if you or a loved one needs some help with mental health?

Detroit police seizing ATVs

Officers seized and impounded four ATVs and mini bikes, arresting one person and detaining six others.

Bedrock future mobility Detroit

Getting around Metro Detroit just got easier with a new app.

Penske neighborhood partnership

It's a week and ah alf until we go racing for the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.